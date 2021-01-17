I'm looking for the way to pick online broker. I suppose to buy ETFs and rarely some other securities. There are a lot of online brokers ratings. Mostly it consist of 5-7 same items like TD Ameritrade , Fidelity , Charles Schwab , Interactive Brokers , E*TRADE .

Of course I try to simplify complicated choice, but however. How to choose?

I know good feedbacks about Interactive Brokers. But it looks like they have some commissions for trading non US securities. Maybe someone has reasonable way to pick one.

All advices and links are highly appreciated.