This is something about this field I'm trying to understand. Whenever I talk to a regular person who managed to save up and buy an apartment building or a duplex or something like that for rental income, they always say it's a lot of trouble and isn't a reliable profit and so on.

But then you have people who just keep going after they get started, to the point that years (or decades) down the line, they own thousands of units, entire city blocks, malls, and so on. (Those people are the 1%, sometimes even billionaires.)

What is the difference? Why can some spin it into a gigantic enterprise while others buy one 3-unit building and seem to get stuck?