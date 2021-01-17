I read an article about bitcoin derivaties which has been skyrocketing latley

The author wrote at the end of the article:

"Derivatives markets are the most fragile in times of correction, triggering a cascade of liquidations, as was seen on March 12, 2020 («Black Thursday») when several funds had to close shop. At that time, several billion dollars worth of outstanding derivative contracts had to be marked-to-market in real time (real-time margining) and rapidly liquidated in the midst of free-falling spot prices, with only tens of millions of dollars of liquidity. "

I don't really understand the mechanics of what was written. Can someone please explain to me what (and why) are the liquidity dangers of derivites at times of corrections/volatility ?

Thanks