It's Jan 1st and I buy 1 share of XYZ for $10.

Jan 2nd I sell it for $9.

Jan 3rd I buy it back for $9.

Jan 4th I sell it for $8.

Final loss: -$2

I understand this is a wash sale. But in my year end taxes, how does this work? Does the loss of -2 completely disappear? Or since I have closed out of the position does it apply?