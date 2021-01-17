2

If an individual has net earnings from self-employment of $3000 and he contributes $3000 to a Roth 401(K) can he also contribute to a traditional IRA? That is, does the contribution to the Roth 401(K) reduce his ability to put money in his IRA?

If it was a traditional 401(K) then he could not put money into his IRA. With a Roth 401(K) I am thinking he can because that is the way the form works out. However, it does not seem right to me. It also goes through Turbo Tax but I not yet tried it for this year.

