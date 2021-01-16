I understand that premium pricing is dependent upon a few factors like intrinsic price and time value, the latter being affected by volatility. But as I look at my risk profile in thinkorswim on a given single leg call, I'm having a difficult time getting my head around the concept of differing P/L at date of exercise. See the below screen capture:

As those of you familiar with thinkorswim know, the purple line is my P/L if I were to exercise today. The blue line is my P/L on the date of expiration. I'm having a difficult time with this concept. I appear to be fundamentally misunderstanding how premium pricing works.

Does the premium increase/decrease even after I've bought the option? If so, it appears the the premium increases as we approach expiration, cutting into P/L. But if that's the case, then why does the premium never go above the initial $975 paid per contract?

Can someone explain what's happening here?