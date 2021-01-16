Different sources give me different answers on this:

Are credit ratings of credit rating agencies per bond or per issuer?

If the rating is defined as the likelihood of getting your investment back, then surly the longer the time to maturity the lower rating but if the rating reflects the default probability within a fixed time period I guess an issuer level rating makes sense.

Somewhat related to this question, are CDS bought for individual bonds, for an issuer, or for specific tenures of an issuer?