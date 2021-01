Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

I think stock market is "SEMI" zero sum game. why "semi" because stock value itself can grow from inflation , dividend and new right issue price , etc. some people called it book value.

from my perspective , true book value is ipo price adjusted with inflation until today.

price above that book value is where zero sum game start. what do you think about that ?