I would like to open a SIPP account with Interactive Brokers. However, they don't seem to offer such accounts directly. Instead, you have to go through one of three UK SIPP providers they have approved. I feel a bit unsure about this as these seem to be small providers with very basic web pages so don't instill trust.

I tried to google about them. One of them ("Options Pensions") seems to have a not so stellar reputation. But I could find almost no info on the other two approved providers ("Corporate & Professional Pensions Limited" and "@sipp Limited"). Does anyone have experience with them?