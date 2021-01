Sometimes we can get news about "XXX Company Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock". What does that mean? Does it mean the company is in good shape or in a bad situation? Its stock price will go up or go down?

And also this "XXX Announces Closing of $250.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock". Does it mean the company's stock was diluted?

It is not a good thing because the same amount of value has more owners?