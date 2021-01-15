Seems to me that most banks and exchanges at least in Europe have very few ETFs and most have big fees. And I'm not sure how to dig for passive / low fee index funds, since as far as I can see there's no incentive for anyone to advertise them over other products, despite them beating like 90+% of everything else in the long run.

So what's the most competitive/broad/equivalent place for ETFs accessible to the EU to what we have in the New York Stock Exchange?

Would there be any "unicorn" in Europe like what Robinhood sort of claims to be? Something with a newer business model, like what Revolut is to banks?

Motivation: My research plan was to find S&P500 equivalents for continents other than just North America (US), and assemble a basket of investments in index funds for a bunch of different areas / continents.