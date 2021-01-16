0

Seems to me that most banks and exchanges at least in Europe have very few ETFs and most have big fees. So I'm not sure how to dig for passive / low fee index funds, since as far as I can see there's no incentive for anyone to advertise them over other products, despite them beating like 90+% of everything else in the long run.

So where and how can one find good ETF exchanges? It's not like there is a list anywhere with exchanges sorted by how many ETFs / passive index funds they offer, and the fees. Everything I come across in EU seems small in offering compared to New York Stock Exchange and I don't know how to look.

So teach me how to find these things. Is it all hearsay? Would there be any "unicorn" (accessible to Europe) like what Robinhood sort of claims to be? Something with a newer business model and focused on index funds, something that is to stock exchanges what Revolut is to banks in terms of fees and a-la-carte accessibility?

Motivation: My research plan was to find S&P500 equivalents for continents other than just North America (US), and assemble a basket of investments in index funds for a bunch of different areas / continents.

Examples: S&P500 (obviously), then also Taiwan, China, Africa, S Korea, Japan, Singapore. So far I found 7 that are only in the white english western world, and one for china, and one for japan. That's it??

