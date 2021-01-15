*Disclaimer: This question is regarding taxes in the United States of America.

I own stock in a company that announced at the end of 2020 that it will be spinning off a portion of its business later in 2021. This puts me in a bit of a predicament, because I really like the parent company and I'm glad they are spinning off the part of the business that I was less excited about and also is in long term decline.

By the time the spinoff occurs I will be long in the parent company stock and I want to continue to hold onto the parent stock. However, I have little interest in the spinoff company and don't desire to hold onto the stock of that company, which will be issued to me upon the spin off completing.

My question: If I am long the parent stock at the time of the spin off will I automatically be long the spin off company or will the clock restart for me and I'll be short that stock, because it is a completely new company?