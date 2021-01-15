Traditionally, commissions were a large part of the annual revenues for brokerage firms. As discount brokerage became more popular and as the industry evolved, brokers diversified into other areas.

In recent years before their elimination, commissions were a minor fraction of most brokerages’ revenues. Commissions made up 28% of revenue at TD Ameritrade, but just 17% at E*TRADE and 6% at Charles Schwab. Here's an article that breaks down brokerage revenues before commissions were eliminated.

Other sources of revenue for brokers include:

interest on cash balances

margin lending

borrow fees from shorters

payment for order flow

sale of annuities and insurance

asset management fees

mutual fund/ETF management fees

financial planning fees

market making

From the linked article, the lions share of broker revenue comes from interest: 67% at E*Trade, 60% at Interactive Brokers, 57% at Schwab and 51% at TD Ameritrade.