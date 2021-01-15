How do stockbrokers in the U.S. manage to be so cheap? In germany i know a few brokers but at most of them the cost of an order is beyond 5€ (aprox. 6$) every time. In the states you have brokers like M1 Finance where they invest your money from dividends automatically and with 0 commission. But they need to pay the stock exchanges too, how does it work?
FYI 2 years ago around $6/trade was quite standard in the USA also, with only novelty brokerages like Robinhood and M1 offering free trades. Then Vanguard removed the commission for ETF trades (while keeping it on ordinary stock) and that started a domino effect -- within about 6 months all the online trading platforms that had sufficient levels of automation announced free trades on stocks and ETFs. – Ben Voigt 44 mins ago
A good answer should call out the economics both for individual stocks (things like order flow and borrowing stocks for shorting purposes) and for funds (where the management is paid a percentage of AUM and is thus is incentivised to pay for availability on various trading platforms, which amounts to a kickback paid out of the management fee). – Ben Voigt 40 mins ago
I don't know that there's a definitive answer. There's no way to know the wholesale costs for all brokers, and many may use it as a loss leader, making up for it on high-touch brokerage fees and other fees. I think there's agreement on how we got here (competitive pricing) but how brokers make up for that lost revenue could vary. – D Stanley 29 mins ago
Interactive Brokers was the first to offer across the board zero commission trading when it offered Interactive Brokers Lite service. Schwab then following and it then cascaded as Ally, Fidelity, E-Trade and TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, Ally Invest and Fidelity followed. Vanguard was very late to the game, several months later. – Bob Baerker 28 mins ago
There are some rough breakdowns of brokerage revenue prior to commission elimination. I'll see it I can track it down. For example, circa 3 years ago Schwab earned about 6% from commissions whereas TD Ameritrade earned around 30%. When commissions were eliminated by the major discount brokers, that was the death knell for Ameritrade and we know how that ended up (bought by Schwab). E*Trade wasn't as bad as Ameritrade (15-20% ?) but Morgan Stanley gobbled them up. – Bob Baerker 23 mins ago
Traditionally, commissions were a large part of the annual revenues for brokerage firms. As discount brokerage became more popular and as the industry evolved, brokers diversified into other areas.
In recent years before their elimination, commissions were a minor fraction of most brokerages’ revenues. Commissions made up 28% of revenue at TD Ameritrade, but just 17% at E*TRADE and 6% at Charles Schwab. Here's an article that breaks down brokerage revenues before commissions were eliminated.
Other sources of revenue for brokers include:
- interest on cash balances
- margin lending
- borrow fees from shorters
- payment for order flow
- sale of annuities and insurance
- asset management fees
- mutual fund/ETF management fees
- financial planning fees
- market making
From the linked article, the lions share of broker revenue comes from interest: 67% at E*Trade, 60% at Interactive Brokers, 57% at Schwab and 51% at TD Ameritrade.