I have US stocks, and I need to transfer them to a new broker (long story). I am a non-US citizen, I am a European citizen.

Is there a list of online brokers that I can do this with? I am unsure if I need a US-based broker that lets Europeans use their platform, or if a non-US-based online broker would also work?

eToro does not, apparently, let me transfer stocks into their system.

The total value of the stocks in in the 6 digit range, if that helps.