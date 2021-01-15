0

I am a Fidelity customer. Does the first Warning mean I cannot do pre-market trading? If that is true, who can?

enter image description here

EDIT:

The order is actually executed when the price target is met. I am confused.

  I would take that 'warning' as informational rather than as a prohibition. If you do not have approval for pre-market trading then the warning should say something like "Cannot place trade. You are not approved for pre-market trading". However, I no longer use Fidelity so take this comment with a grain of salt. – Bob Baerker

