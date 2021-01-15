We live outside USA and received treasury stimulus checks last Year by mail and still can’t find a way to cash it. Local banks do not want to cash US checks. We don’t have a Bank account in US. Can anyone suggest what we should do with the check ? Thank you
Do you have a local branch any of the major banks that have branches across the world (eg. Citibank, etc.)? Or perhaps a brokerage account that will accept the check as a deposit? – Bob Baerker 16 mins ago