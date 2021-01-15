Exchanges make money in a myriad of ways but not in the way that you suggest. For details, google for the annual financial report for an exchange such as the CBOE, NASDAQ, NYSE, etc.

An exchange is where securities are listed. A broker is an intermediary that sends your order to an exchange or ECN.

In order for you to buy your long call, there must be a counterparty willing to sell that call to you. Ignoring commissions (if you're still paying them) and fees, option trading is a zero sum game. What one trader makes, the trader on the other side loses.

When you exercise your long call to buy the stock, someone who is short the call is assigned and must sell you the stock at the strike price. If he owns the stock, it is sold to you. If he doesn't own the stock, his broker borrows the stock from a third party to sell and the trader becomes short the stock. If the stock isn't borrowable, the trader is forced to buy the stock in order to deliver it to you.