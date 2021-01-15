1

I was wondering, in the US when you file your tax return you are either a "normal" salaried employee, W-2, or "self-employed".

If you're a "normal" salaried filer, there's a box where you can enter "other income", typically small amounts like $100 from odd jobs.

Say you're a "normal" salaried filer. You're a student so you make $25k at the donut shop. But. You also do one freelance project for which you get $5,000 bucks (gross). (Perhaps you're a music student and you scored one paid gig that year.)

I believe, as a "normal" filer you can also file a Sched-C for the self-employed part.

But.

Alternately can you simply put in the 5,000 bucks as "Other Income"?

Let's say that you have No costs or deductions so the Sched-C would just be 5000 straight bucks anyway, there is no advantage.

  • Is it basically "OK" to put in a large amount, $5,000, in "Other Income"? Is there perhaps some limit?

  • Is there some "nature of" where one cannot put items in Other Income, but rather you're forced to do a Sched-C? (Perhaps if it is "professional services" or some such - IDK)

In the example, assuming there are no costs/deductions etc so there is no fiscal advantage to using a Sched-C, is it perfectly OK to just bang in $5,000 "Other Income"?

I couldn't really find any doco. on "What is permissible in Other Income".

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.