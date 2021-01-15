I was wondering, in the US when you file your tax return you are either a "normal" salaried employee, W-2, or "self-employed".

If you're a "normal" salaried filer, there's a box where you can enter "other income", typically small amounts like $100 from odd jobs.

Say you're a "normal" salaried filer. You're a student so you make $25k at the donut shop. But. You also do one freelance project for which you get $5,000 bucks (gross). (Perhaps you're a music student and you scored one paid gig that year.)

I believe, as a "normal" filer you can also file a Sched-C for the self-employed part.

But.

Alternately can you simply put in the 5,000 bucks as "Other Income"?

Let's say that you have No costs or deductions so the Sched-C would just be 5000 straight bucks anyway, there is no advantage.

Is it basically "OK" to put in a large amount, $5,000, in "Other Income"? Is there perhaps some limit?

Is there some "nature of" where one cannot put items in Other Income, but rather you're forced to do a Sched-C? (Perhaps if it is "professional services" or some such - IDK)

In the example, assuming there are no costs/deductions etc so there is no fiscal advantage to using a Sched-C, is it perfectly OK to just bang in $5,000 "Other Income"?

I couldn't really find any doco. on "What is permissible in Other Income".