I'm in the US and playing with investing with crowdfunded debt like miventure. (I'm not affiliated with them, just an example)

When I end up getting yields from this I think it ends up in my e-wallet on the platform, and then I transfer it to my bank if/when I want.

How and when will my taxable event happen? Will it happen when the interest is paid? Or when I take the money off the platform?

If one of the businesses goes under, do I take a capital loss of my original debt share?