0

For example, I buy a PUT option on TSLA for 3000 dollars and realize it's not working and sell it to close for 2000 dollars. Thus I have lost 1000 dollars on this transaction. Within thirty days of selling the PUT for a loss, I buy a CALL option on TSLA for 3000 dollars and sell it for 4000 dollars thus realizing a 1000 dollar gain. Now the 2 transactions are different where 1 is a PUT option and the other is a CALL option with different strike prices. However my understanding is that the wash rule applies here since the underlying security is the same for both.

So on these two transactions I have broke even. As far as taxes go, am I going to get taxed for the 1000 dollar gain due to the wash rule ?

Improve this question
New contributor
Options Trader is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

However my understanding is that the wash rule applies here since the underlying security is the same for both.

The above is not correct. A wash sale occurs if you sell securities at a loss and buy substantially identical replacement shares within 30 days before or after the sale. A long put and a long call are not substantially identical because they are in directional opposition.

A long call would be substantially identical to long stock sold at a loss.

Selling a short put after selling long stock at a loss is a nebulous area since tax law is not clear. But suffice it to say that if it's deep in-the-money, it's a problem.

Last of all, if you incur a wash sale but close all of the positions within the same year, it's of no consequence. Yes, you have to adjust the cost basis of the replacement shares but all gains and losses are allowed in that tax year.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Options Trader is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.