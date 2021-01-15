For example, I buy a PUT option on TSLA for 3000 dollars and realize it's not working and sell it to close for 2000 dollars. Thus I have lost 1000 dollars on this transaction. Within thirty days of selling the PUT for a loss, I buy a CALL option on TSLA for 3000 dollars and sell it for 4000 dollars thus realizing a 1000 dollar gain. Now the 2 transactions are different where 1 is a PUT option and the other is a CALL option with different strike prices. However my understanding is that the wash rule applies here since the underlying security is the same for both.

So on these two transactions I have broke even. As far as taxes go, am I going to get taxed for the 1000 dollar gain due to the wash rule ?