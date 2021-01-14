Are funding debt and Notes issued liability?

Yes

Is redeemable convertible preferred stock equity?

Yes and No - from an accounting standpoint it is equity because it represents ownership (and shows up in the equity section of the balance sheet). However, financial analysts often value it like debt since it's typically bought for its fixed payout, not for its capital appreciation.

Note that the numbers you show don't balance in any combination - I suspect that the lines you show are a subset of the overall balance sheet and not intended to "balance".