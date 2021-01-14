I have a savings account "A" which generates interest on my deposited principle. The interest generated is set aside daily in a second account "B". Account "B" generates 0% interest and there is a fixed fee to transfer funds from account "B" to account "A". I can transfer the funds from "B" to "A" as frequently as I like. Essentially, I have control over how often the interest is compounded.

Since there's a fixed transfer fee, compounding too frequently will result in spending more on fees than is gained in interest. Compounding too infrequently will result in a decreased effective annual rate. I'd like to find a formula that can be used to determine the optimal compounding period.

Example figures: $5,000 principle, 5% APY, $2 transfer fee