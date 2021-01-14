https://www.investopedia.com/articles/personal-finance/063015/roth-401k-vs-roth-ira-one-better.asp mentions this upside of Roth IRA regarding pre-retirement withdrawals:

A final advantage is greater flexibility with pre-retirement withdrawals. You can withdraw an amount equivalent to the contributions you have made at any time without penalties or taxes. This does not, however, apply to Roth IRA’s earnings, for which pre-retirement withdrawals (if you're under 59½) do come with a 10% penalty.

If I contributed 10 kUSD to an after-tax 401(k) account, convert it into Roth 401(k), gained in value to 15 kUSD, then converted it to a Roth IRA, does the initial 10 kUSD count as contributions that I might withdraw penalty free prior to retirement from the Roth IRA?