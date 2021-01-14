0

How does Capital Gains Term work in this scenario?

  1. Buy x amount of xyz stock and hold for over a year.
  2. Then buy z amount of the same asset and hold for less than a year.

Questions:

  1. If I sell the initial x amount of xyz stock (held > 1 yr) after purchasing z amount of zyx (held < 1 yr) for a profit, is it taxed at long term capital gains?
  2. If I sell all in the scenario is it all taxed as short term? or is it X amount taxed long term and Z is tax short term?

Any Documentation would be appreciated as well.

Improve this question
New contributor
jkdba is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

When you decide to sell a portion of your positions, there are several choices.

FIFO stands for first in, first out (you sell the shares bought first). This is the default position for the IRS. IOW, when you sell some shares, unless you specify otherwise, the Internal Revenue Service assumes that the assets that you sell first are also the one's that you bought first.

Here's an excerpt from a Zacks article that discusses this.

Warning: If you plan to use any method besides FIFO, including LIFO, you must specifically direct your broker as to which shares to sell so that your taxes end up the way you want. According to Internal Revenue Service Publication 550, the burden is on you to prove that you informed your broker of which shares you wanted sold and that your broker followed your requests. If you can't prove that, you're treated as having sold your oldest shares first.

Improve this answer
  • 1
    This answers the scenario 1 question about what gets counted but ignores what stocks get taxed at what rates in scenario 2. – rhavelka 55 mins ago
  • This is helpful, I think to @rhavelka point they will be taxed at the term of each individual purchase, but clarification/validation of that would be useful. – jkdba 7 mins ago
  • The Zacks article goes on to describe what happens in scenario 2. – jkdba 3 mins ago

Your Answer

jkdba is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.