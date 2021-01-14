How does Capital Gains Term work in this scenario?
- Buy x amount of xyz stock and hold for over a year.
- Then buy z amount of the same asset and hold for less than a year.
Questions:
- If I sell the initial x amount of xyz stock (held > 1 yr) after purchasing z amount of zyx (held < 1 yr) for a profit, is it taxed at long term capital gains?
- If I sell all in the scenario is it all taxed as short term? or is it X amount taxed long term and Z is tax short term?
Any Documentation would be appreciated as well.