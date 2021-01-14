I have an account with Citibank in Taiwan, and I want to wire money into it from the US from an Ally Bank account.

Ally Bank doesn't do international wire transfers. I need to provide an American routing number and account number.

Therefore, Citibank in Taiwan gave me the following wire instructions, which involves Citibank in New York as an intermediary, in order to receive the wire from Ally: https://www.citibank.com.tw/global_docs/chi/ap/ap_remittance_usd.htm

Now, every other time I've sent a wire involving an intermediary bank, the wire instructions include the account number of the beneficiary bank at the intermediary bank. I would put the beneficiary bank's account number as the recipient, then include the actual recipient's account number in the notes. Notably, these instructions are missing this account number.

Would I be correct to submit my wire transfer to Ally, putting Citibank New York's ABA number, 021000089, and my Citibank Taiwan account number? Or is this missing an instruction? If I did this, would Citibank in New York be able to just look up my account number and just know to forward it to their Taiwan branch?