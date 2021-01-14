0

Hypothetically, if I had a long term investment in mind (let's use FNCMX) that I believed would perform well enough annually to allow me to retire at an early age, (call it 40 years old) what advantage is there to investing the money in an IRA?

If I'm not mistaken, I wouldn't be able to withdraw it (without a penalty) until 59.5. What if I want to retire at 40 and withdraw all of the money at that point. (Also curious how it would affect me if I only pulled 100k annually instead of all of it).

I understand the tax benefits of an IRA, but I wouldn't be closing my position until 40 (or whatever age, pre 59.5) so there shouldn't be any tax reprocussions in the years leading up to retirement age.

Am I missing something obvious here? Thanks in advance.

Improve this question
New contributor
pats47 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

With a Roth IRA, you can withdraw your contributions at any point without tax consequences. If you have a traditional IRA then you are correct, early withdrawal can carry penalty.

Most people don't liquidate their retirement accounts the day they retire, they just start drawing from those accounts. Taking just what you need from a traditional IRA/401k reduces tax burden for most people because more of their taxable withdrawals are done in lower tax brackets. So, even if you retire at 40, you will still need money at 60.

If planning for early retirement you'll want some funds you can withdraw that aren't subject to tax penalty, so that might mean you want to focus on Roth IRA, 401k and standard brokerage accounts. Most people use a combination of these accounts to suit their plan, many people don't plan for it much, so you've got a leg up thinking about this now.

Your Answer

pats47 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.