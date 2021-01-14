Hypothetically, if I had a long term investment in mind (let's use FNCMX) that I believed would perform well enough annually to allow me to retire at an early age, (call it 40 years old) what advantage is there to investing the money in an IRA?

If I'm not mistaken, I wouldn't be able to withdraw it (without a penalty) until 59.5. What if I want to retire at 40 and withdraw all of the money at that point. (Also curious how it would affect me if I only pulled 100k annually instead of all of it).

I understand the tax benefits of an IRA, but I wouldn't be closing my position until 40 (or whatever age, pre 59.5) so there shouldn't be any tax reprocussions in the years leading up to retirement age.

Am I missing something obvious here? Thanks in advance.