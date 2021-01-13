I have someone who offered to pay off my credit cards. Being very skeptical I talked to him for about 2 weeks and he has again offered. This time he asked for a favor. For me to go buy a gift card and mail it to his nephew for his birthday. He did not ask for any of my log in information or card info. He sent me his banking account information for me to pay them myself. Now, my concern is that I will pay them and the will post as paid on my credit card. I will buy the GC and mail it and then he'll call his bank and tell them to reverse the payments or there's not actually money in his account. Is this possible?
1Does this answer your question? Am I being scammed by a sugar daddy? – glibdud 1 hour ago
Do not buy anything (like a gift card) unless your sugar daddy sends you cash or cash equivalents (travelers check, money order, personal check, etc.). make sure that non cash equivalents clear before making the purchase. The same thing holds true for paying off your credit cards. You want cash equivalents. Provide no account info, credit card numbers, etc. The short answer? It's a scam. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
Why did he offer to pay off your credit cards? – RonJohn 41 mins ago
Not just possible, but probable. – chepner 22 mins ago
@BobBaerker there is no "unless" in this case (not even money order- those will be fake too). Real sugar daddy's never ask their sugar baby to purchase anything. If they do it's 100% a scam. – TTT 10 mins ago