I have someone who offered to pay off my credit cards. Being very skeptical I talked to him for about 2 weeks and he has again offered. This time he asked for a favor. For me to go buy a gift card and mail it to his nephew for his birthday. He did not ask for any of my log in information or card info. He sent me his banking account information for me to pay them myself. Now, my concern is that I will pay them and the will post as paid on my credit card. I will buy the GC and mail it and then he'll call his bank and tell them to reverse the payments or there's not actually money in his account. Is this possible?