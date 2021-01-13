I'm in the process of buying my first home and I know the typical advice of not taking out any new credit lines. I'm wanting to start investing in some stocks and was wondering if that would interfere with my loan at all? Should I wait until after closing to invest or jump into it now? Was planning on starting small and not invest more than 2k.
I assume you talking about investing outside of a retirement account? Did you include that cash in your assets on your mortgage application? Would losing the entire amount affect your ability to close or pay the mortgage? – D Stanley 20 mins ago
-
Yes, outside of my retirement account. I did include the 2k on my application but it would not affect my ability to close or pay the mortgage. btw, Thank you for your comment/question – JonS 11 mins ago