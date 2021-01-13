A particular company is doing a public offering of their stock. This is NOT an IPO because the company is already public and it looks like they want to improve their liquidity. In the related article it says:

FirmX is acting as a joint book-running manager for the offering

where ''FirmX'' could be just about any institution in financial world, e.g. Barclays or Blackrock or whatever, even corporate finance firm (Ernst und Young, Bain, etc.).

I'm looking to get in touch with either the department or individual who is in charge of assisting a particular company that is doing the public offering. I have contacted numerous departments within particular financial institutions or private firms (e.g. law firms, private equity firms, financial advisory firms, investment banks, etc.) but regardless of what phrase or request I use, no one knows anything what I'm speaking about or understands who I would like to speak to.

What description should I use in order to be forwarded to the correct individual in correct department? I used endless of possible clarifications of who I'm looking. For example:

trade desk stocks department corporate investments corporate wealth management public assets department investor relations media relations book-running management services book-keeping management stocks care stocks analysis department stocks selling for enterprises departments stocks management

and endless of possible clarifications. No one understands anything.

What exactly should I say on the phone call particular to worldwide FirmX which is being hired by PUBLIC company for the public offering of their stocks? I'm always forwarded to the wrong departments. Even if I tell them name of the company, no one can track down anything or anyone.