0

A particular company is doing a public offering of their stock. This is NOT an IPO because the company is already public and it looks like they want to improve their liquidity. In the related article it says:

FirmX is acting as a joint book-running manager for the offering

where ''FirmX'' could be just about any institution in financial world, e.g. Barclays or Blackrock or whatever, even corporate finance firm (Ernst und Young, Bain, etc.).

I'm looking to get in touch with either the department or individual who is in charge of assisting a particular company that is doing the public offering. I have contacted numerous departments within particular financial institutions or private firms (e.g. law firms, private equity firms, financial advisory firms, investment banks, etc.) but regardless of what phrase or request I use, no one knows anything what I'm speaking about or understands who I would like to speak to.

What description should I use in order to be forwarded to the correct individual in correct department? I used endless of possible clarifications of who I'm looking. For example:

  1. trade desk stocks department
  2. corporate investments
  3. corporate wealth
  4. management public assets department
  5. investor relations
  6. media relations
  7. book-running management services
  8. book-keeping management
  9. stocks care
  10. stocks analysis department
  11. stocks selling for enterprises departments
  12. stocks management

and endless of possible clarifications. No one understands anything.

What exactly should I say on the phone call particular to worldwide FirmX which is being hired by PUBLIC company for the public offering of their stocks? I'm always forwarded to the wrong departments. Even if I tell them name of the company, no one can track down anything or anyone.

Improve this question
New contributor
user105548 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Have you tried contacting the investor relations department of the issuing company? What information are you trying to get exactly? – D Stanley 2 hours ago
  • 2
    To what end are you asking this? That will help us answer the question. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • 3
    I’m voting to close this question as off-topic because it is about corporate finance, not personal finance. – Chris W. Rea 1 hour ago
  • 2
    You are reaching the correct people, they just don't want to talk to you. They are not 'unavailable', they have declined to take your call. Cold-calling is draining work, I know - the answer is volume; just keep pounding the pavement and you'll find someone who needs your services eventually. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
  • 1
    @user105548 You mention 'reaching out' to various people who seem to not know who you are and aren't anticipating your contact... what exactly are you doing then? I'm curious at this point. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 52 mins ago

Your Answer

user105548 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.