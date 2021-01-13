0

I have tried to call endless of different departments within particular financial institutions or private firms (e.g. law firms, private equity firms, financial advisory firms, investment banks, etc.) but no one knows anything what I'm speaking about. No one understand me with whom I would like to speak. Particular company is doing a public offer of their stock. This is NOT IPO because company is already public and looks like they want to improve their liquidity position. In the article, which is related to says something like this:

"FirmX is acting as a joint book-running manager for the offering"

where ''FirmX'' could be just about any institution in financial world, e.g. Barclays or Blackrock or whatever, even corporate finance firm (Ernst und Young, Bain,...). I'm looking to get in touch with either department or individual who is in charge for serving (assisting) particular company that is doing the public offer. However, whichever request in a form of word phrase I use on the phone call, no one understands me. No one knows anything about it and this is regardless of what institution FirmX is.

What exactly should I say to be forwarded to correct individual in correct department? I used endless of possible clarifications who I'm looking for e.g.:

  1. trade desk stocks department
  2. corporate investments
  3. corporate wealth
  4. management public assets department
  5. investor relations
  6. media relations
  7. book-running management services
  8. book-keeping management
  9. stocks care 10.stocks analysis department
  10. stocks selling for enterprises departments
  11. stocks management

and endless of possible clarifications. No one understands anything.

What exactly should I say on the phone call to particular worldwide FirmX, which is being hired by PUBLIC company, because of their public offer of their stocks? I'm all the time forwarded to wrong departments. Even if I tell them name of the company, no one can track down anything or anyone.

  • Have you tried contacting the investor relations department of the issuing company? What information are you trying to get exactly? – D Stanley 40 mins ago
  • D Stanley Thank you for reply. No one is available in the company. I tried absolutely everything. Even if by 7th world's wonder, I get direct phone number of head of Treasury or chief financial officer, they are always unavailable. No one is responding from investor relations. Sometimes there is not even switchboard available. Sending an email to IR is complete waste of time. They never respond. I need someone who is able to communicate with the company. – user105548 38 mins ago
  • To what end are you asking this? That will help us answer the question. – RonJohn 24 mins ago
  • It's because our firm MIGHT be interested for the stocks in exchange for providing to them the needed capital. It's impossible to get in touch with anyone from the firm via phone calls. Sending an email message to them on first attempt is a subject to disaster regardless how perfect the content would be. Unfortunately I don't have Zoominfo (the platform with corporate worldwide direct phone numbers) because I cannot afford it and even if I had it, I could have 100% DIRECT phone number but if the person (CFO) doesn't pick up the call, the direct phone number is useless. – user105548 15 mins ago
  • So... you want to participate in the secondary offering by buying the new shares? Why can;t you go through a traditional broker? BTW, the term you're looking for is "underwriter". – D Stanley 3 mins ago

