I have tried to call endless of different departments within particular financial institutions or private firms (e.g. law firms, private equity firms, financial advisory firms, investment banks, etc.) but no one knows anything what I'm speaking about. No one understand me with whom I would like to speak. Particular company is doing a public offer of their stock. This is NOT IPO because company is already public and looks like they want to improve their liquidity position. In the article, which is related to says something like this:

"FirmX is acting as a joint book-running manager for the offering"

where ''FirmX'' could be just about any institution in financial world, e.g. Barclays or Blackrock or whatever, even corporate finance firm (Ernst und Young, Bain,...). I'm looking to get in touch with either department or individual who is in charge for serving (assisting) particular company that is doing the public offer. However, whichever request in a form of word phrase I use on the phone call, no one understands me. No one knows anything about it and this is regardless of what institution FirmX is.

What exactly should I say to be forwarded to correct individual in correct department? I used endless of possible clarifications who I'm looking for e.g.:

trade desk stocks department corporate investments corporate wealth management public assets department investor relations media relations book-running management services book-keeping management stocks care 10.stocks analysis department stocks selling for enterprises departments stocks management

and endless of possible clarifications. No one understands anything.

What exactly should I say on the phone call to particular worldwide FirmX, which is being hired by PUBLIC company, because of their public offer of their stocks? I'm all the time forwarded to wrong departments. Even if I tell them name of the company, no one can track down anything or anyone.