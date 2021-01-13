If I have a margin Day Trade account, after some transactions/tradings there is only $25,000 cash in this account now.

There are some cases for this Day Trade account I need to know its status. Please help:

case 1: If I buy $10,000 worth of stocks in the morning, only $15,000 cash left, the above account still meets the $25,000 requirement, right?

case 2: If the stocks go down in the afternoon, at the end of the trading day, that $10,000 worth of stocks only has a $9,000 market value, the above account will get a call/warning about the $25,000 requirement, telling me that account needs more cash?

case 3: If I spend all $25,000 cash on stocks, now no cash left, but the market value of these stocks is above $25,000, does the above account still meet the $25,000 requirement? how about if the market value is less than $25,000?