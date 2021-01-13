I am very close to surpassing the VAT threshold. I’ve currently taken £80,525, and my next payment is due on Thursday. I told my client that I will have to charge them VAT on the next payment, which is £5000, so with VAT, it’s £6k. So £6k due on Thursday.

I’ve seen on the UK government website that I can’t charge VAT until I have my VAT number (https://www.gov.uk/vat-registration), which can take up to a month to arrive. Does this mean that I am prematurely charging VAT and that I don’t have to charge my client VAT on the £5k that they will owe me, and I can actually say to them that the extra £1k can be spent on the project paying me to do more work, rather than giving that £1k to HMRC?

Hopefully this makes sense, thanks in advance!