I opened account in a TD bank. Bank had promotion going on in August 2020. I close account in same bank before 2 years.

Promotion T&C was starts with

Offer is available to new personal checking Customers who do not have an existing or prior personal checking account at TD Bank within the preceding 12 months, open their account online via this web page and complete the required qualifying criteria.

I didn't get bonus, and then I check with bank. Now they replied that, I had account before 2 years, and that is the reason I am not eligible for bonus. I met the criteria for bonus, but still waiting for bonus :(.

Is there any way to check the bonus web page from bank website in August 2020?

I tried with archive.org, but I was not sure about exact url.