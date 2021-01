I am reading AAA Term Life Insurance offer. I am wondering that the rate will stay inside the same group until the end of the insurance (80 years old) or will jump to a different group when you are older and older? For example, if I am in the 55-59 group right now, a few years later, I will use the rate for 60-64, 65-69,...?

They didn't mention the premium. That means no money back at the end?