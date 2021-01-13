I wrote covered calls against multiple lots of company A stock, each lot with a different cost basis. I originally bought the shares through eTrade, later transferring them to Vanguard. Only a portion of my calls will expire in the money, and I didn't specify lots when I wrote the calls. Because the transfer didn't include basis, I am responsible for tracking the basis myself.

Can I select the original lots myself when reporting the sales on my taxes because I'm tracking the cost basis myself, making Vanguard's FIFO irrelevant?

