0

I wrote covered calls against multiple lots of company A stock, each lot with a different cost basis. I originally bought the shares through eTrade, later transferring them to Vanguard. Only a portion of my calls will expire in the money, and I didn't specify lots when I wrote the calls. Because the transfer didn't include basis, I am responsible for tracking the basis myself.

Can I select the original lots myself when reporting the sales on my taxes because I'm tracking the cost basis myself, making Vanguard's FIFO irrelevant?

Related question: Covered call on stock held for different periods

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.