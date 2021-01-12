Is there a place to get all tickers of NYSE across time. For example, tickers in 2001 - 2020. Listings directories only give current tickers.
Tickers show all transactions throughout the day. You're asking for every transaction for every NYSE stock for 20 years. That's a whole lot of data! – RonJohn 1 hour ago
Try nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/symbol-change-history – Dimitri Vulis 39 mins ago
@RonJohn - I think that he's after the names of listed stocks at any point in time rather than the trades made in those stocks. – Bob Baerker 26 secs ago