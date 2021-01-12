With the recent economic struggles due to the Covid-19 pandemic the stock market seems to be even more interesting for personal investments. Taking out a loan might be one of the ways to gather or boost the available assets.

I did a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation: I checked with my bank, I can get a credit for 20k EUR with a basic rate of interest of around 2.9 % p.a. for a credit period of 5 years. Including interest and fees I will have to pay back 21.7k EUR, amounting to an actual interest rate of around 3.8 % p.a.

Following this I checked the stock market for (rather) conservative investment options, and therefore considered the following products:

Government bonds

ETFs

My country, which has a Moody's rating of Aa1, issues (among others) bonds with interests of around 4.8 and 4.5 % p.a. with remaining bond periods of 5 or 6 years. Including fees and taxes the effective interest rate should still be in excess of 4 %, therefore being able to cover fees and interest of my loan as well as granting a small profit.

I can also put the money into an ETF (e.g. IE00BKBF6H24), which has a certain risk associated with it, but with a good chance to outperform the actual interest rate of my loan, maybe even significantly.

Is this a legit approach? If yes, which (maybe temporary) factors contribute to it?