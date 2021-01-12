0

With the recent economic struggles due to the Covid-19 pandemic the stock market seems to be even more interesting for personal investments. Taking out a loan might be one of the ways to gather or boost the available assets.

I did a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation: I checked with my bank, I can get a credit for 20k EUR with a basic rate of interest of around 2.9 % p.a. for a credit period of 5 years. Including interest and fees I will have to pay back 21.7k EUR, amounting to an actual interest rate of around 3.8 % p.a.

Following this I checked the stock market for (rather) conservative investment options, and therefore considered the following products:

  • Government bonds
  • ETFs

My country, which has a Moody's rating of Aa1, issues (among others) bonds with interests of around 4.8 and 4.5 % p.a. with remaining bond periods of 5 or 6 years. Including fees and taxes the effective interest rate should still be in excess of 4 %, therefore being able to cover fees and interest of my loan as well as granting a small profit.

I can also put the money into an ETF (e.g. IE00BKBF6H24), which has a certain risk associated with it, but with a good chance to outperform the actual interest rate of my loan, maybe even significantly.

Is this a legit approach? If yes, which (maybe temporary) factors contribute to it?

  • Is the loan repayment in one lump sum at the end, or via monthly payments? – RonJohn 50 mins ago
  • @RonJohn: The repayment is done with monthly payments. – pat3d3r 35 mins ago
  • 1
    Then you won't be able to invest the whole 20K for 5 years. You'll either have to fund repayments to the loan separately or sell your investments gradually. The back of your envelope needs to have more room for the corrected calculation. – Robert Longson 27 mins ago
  • @RobertLongson exactly. If the loan was repaid as a lump sum at the end, then borrowing at 2.9% to earn 4%, you'd earn 1.1%. That's not much, but it's still a profit. However, as you rightly stated, that's not the case here. – RonJohn 25 mins ago
  • @RobertLongson: This is true. I was planning on funding the repayments seperately by taking the amount from my basic work income. – pat3d3r 18 mins ago

