I am a Canadian born to an American-born Canadian father and an Eritrean mother. We live in Canada, where I was born.

Because of insane laws, I am still required to pay taxes in the countries I don't live in but where my parents were born.

I figure I need to pay my Canadian taxes first, but I'm not 100% sure.

Assuming my Canadian taxes come first, which one comes next? Can I deduct my Eritrean taxes from my American taxes? I want to file soon so I can receive the US stimulus money. However I'm also not sure about how much of the stimulus money needs to be paid to Canada and Eritrea.

It's all a mess! Please help!

