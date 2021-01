This year I will need to do a backdoor roth ira conversion from a traditional ira.

I believe the traditional to roth conversion creates a tax event. Does this mean I would deduct the traditional ira contribution only to be taxed on it via a different form from my custodian?

So I will contribute $6k to my traditional IRA. Then I will convert it to a Roth IRA.

When tax time comes, do I report and deduct my traditional contribution? Then expect a tax form from my custodian for the converted amount?