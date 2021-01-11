0

Long-time lurker, first time asker...

I have a positive problem. We are a family of four with two small kids with one working parent (me). We have very little debt: our only debt is our mortgage, which we refinanced last year down to 15 years at 2.875% (shaving off 9 years from our original loan). We have a ton of equity and the payments are fine and manageable, local taxes are not extreme. We have no student loans and no car notes. We have no credit card debt. We have no plans to move. Retirement is 15-20 years away.

I am on the state pension plan at work. Beyond that, I fully fund our Roth IRAs each year, and I also max out my 403(b) contribution annually. Both kids have healthy 529s (more than maxed out each year thanks to grandparents) and we have a 1-year emergency fund. We have plans for some renovations but we have already saved up for them.

After all this, we still have approximately $700 per month after all debts and expenses are paid. The last thing I want to do is let this sit and deteriorate in my low-interest savings account. However, I simply do not know what to do with it, and what strategies I have remaining that are tax-smart. Since we have everything we need in the now, I am looking for long-term investments: this money can be tied up for a while.

I do not want to become a landlord, so personally real estate is out for me. CD rates are awful now. I am most comfortable in mutual funds, and I have been periodically investing this spare cash in a brokerage account. However, I don't want to continue down this path if there is a more clever way to hold shares. Bottom line: what are standard means of investing excess income for the long-term if all tax-advantaged retirement accounts have been fully funded?

Improve this question
New contributor
Randall is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Does your employer offer a 457? – stannius 1 hour ago
  • Real estate is typically where rich people put their excess money. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • 2
    You are doing the right thing. Nothing better than a brokerage account for your situation. – gaefan 1 hour ago
1

Well, one sensible thing to do with it is paying down the mortgage to finish it asap - that will give you even more leftover money.

Improve this answer
1

First of all, congratulations on what you've accomplished.

About the only remaining conventional tax-advantaged option is a Health Savings Account (HSA), and that's only available if you have a high-deductible health plan. Deposits into an HSA are pre-tax, and can be used for just about any medical expense.

After that, I would consider a standard non-advantaged brokerage account to invest in. Yes you'll pay taxes on capital gains and dividends, but I wouldn't let that stop you completely - would you rather pay 30% tax on a 10% return (a net return of 7%) or earn 1% in a money market account? Plus, you only pay tax when you sell investments, so if you don't need the cash right away you can make long-term investments in index funds that you plan to keep for a long time, deferring your tax until you actually need the money (note that non-Roth retirement accounts are tax deferred as well, but you pay tax on what you withdraw, so the accounting is easier). You can then make strategic decision tax-wise, like selling off losers for a loss to offset gains in other investments.

You could also look at municipal bonds (within a conventional investment account) that earn interest tax-free, but offer lower returns than other more risky investments.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Randall is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.