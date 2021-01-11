I need some help with the correct math to help me answer this question.

I have a CD that has a 10 year term, earning 4%, that I put $25,000 into to start. I have roughly 2 years remaining on my CD.

I have a mortgage on my house for $220,000 dollars with a rate of 2.5% for 15 years.

Would it be to my advantage to take the early withdrawal penalty and put what is in my CD towards my mortgage?

Or because it is earning higher interest should I leave it in the CD until it is done and put it toward my mortgage?

A third option, would it still be better to re-invest the money from the CD after the 2 years is up into a similar one and never put it towards my mortgage?