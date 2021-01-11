I recently got involved with someone Over the internet and I asked him if he wanted me to be his sugar baby. Long story short he agreed and sent me money to be his sugar baby. I told him I was going to go and see him but I lied because I didn’t know this man. So he said he contacted the fbi and said if I didn’t send the money back he was coming after me. But then he tells me you can still come see me if you want. So we started talking and I told him I was 17 which I’m not I’m 18 but he said he would let me keep the money and that we were ok. Now he’s saying oh the FBI contacted me and you need to send it back before they take action because what you did was illegal. So I asked him for screenshots and the email and he won’t give it to me. I seriously don’t know what to do. Should I send it back or keep it. I’ve already invested time into him and all. Also with me telling him I was 17 he was ok with it and he’s like 42 years older than me. He also told me he liked younger women and was ok with me being younger. What should I do?