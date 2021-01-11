I live, work, and pay my taxes in the UK.

Sadly, my mother recently died. I am about to inherit some of her assets, which are all located in Italy, where she lived. I'll be inheriting a 25% share of the house where my father currently lives and will keep on living for the foreseeable future. I'll also inherit some of her funds deposited in current and savings accounts. I already own a house here in the UK, which I purchased as first-time buyer.

I'll not be managing the succession first-hand, because I have my schedule rather full at the moment and the pandemic makes travel (and pretty much everything) more difficult. My father is taking care of everything with the assistance of a "notary", some kind of Italian public officer which is generally tasked, among a myriad other things, with drafting the relevant legal documents whenever a succession takes place.

I have spoken to this person once, and he doesn't seem to be well-versed in tax issues, let alone those of the international kind.

While I am considering to seek professional tax advice, I would like to pick your brain first to gauge how much unnecessary pain am I to expect from all this, and whether professional advice is absolutely mandatory in my situation due to its intricate nature.

Are there any tax liabilities to begin with? If so, where? Will I owe HMRC, or the Italian Revenue, or both? Should I hire a tax consultant here in the UK or remotely in Italy (I am fluent in Italian) because they would be more knowledgeable about their own Byzantine system?

Thanks.