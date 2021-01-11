I paid off my credit card that had a balance of over $5,000. I sent a one time payment for the total amount, about $5,100 to be exact and my credit card company received the payment and reflected it on my balance to show $0. I called them and they did in fact receive the payment but the money never left my checking account. It’s been nearly two months and the money is still in my bank account and the card is paid off.

I called my bank and they said they do not show a payment on my account for that amount ever but the credit card company received a payment from my bank. What should I do? I’m afraid to spend the money now. Should I just wait a few more months?