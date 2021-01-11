2

Some credit cards offer bonuses on spending in particular categories, such as cashback bonuses or "free" upgrades. These credit cards tend to come with an annual fee. A consumer may consider this fee to be worth paying if they believe it “pays off”. For example, see some of the answers at Why would someone get a credit card with an annual fee?.

There are suggestions and perhaps some evidence that people spend more when paying with credit cards than with cash. For example, see Do people tend to spend less when using cash than credit cards?. Might it depend on the card?

Do people spend more when using a card that comes with (cashback) bonuses, compared to using a card that doesn't? Intuitively, I would think yes, or credit card companies wouldn't offer those bonuses; but that may not be backed up by available evidence.

Improve this question
  • "Do people spend more when using a card that comes with (cashback) bonuses, compared to using a card that doesn't?" If you have and follow a budget, it shouldn't matter. Of course, adding the "cash back" to your budget means you can spend more, but that shouldn't matter to you as long as you stay inside your budget. (This doesn't answer your question, so it's a comment.) – RonJohn 49 mins ago
  • If one follows the second linked question, we see (via my own answer) a series of studies, which I was happy to find, yet, in my opinion, all were nearly useless. No one who got an "A" in their high school stats class would have any respect for how the studies were engineered or how they reached their conclusion. The question you pose now? Interesting, to be sure, but a further subset of the studies I linked to in my answer. +1 for your curiosity, but I doubt such a specific study exists. The rewards are not competing with cash purchases, but with other credit cards. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 15 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.