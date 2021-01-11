Generally - yes. Banks make money on the spread between what they lend out and where they refinance - and a 20% spread is smaller on smaller interest rate (i.e. 1% to 1.2% is 0.2%, 2% to 2.4% is 0.4%). And yes, financial institutions generally refinance. Lots of financial institutions are in serious trouble because of the low interest rate, which also makes deposits unattractive for investors. This obviously may be offset by lower volume, but - in many countries banks (which mostly do lending, not the investment stuff that is in investment banks in the USA) are basically on life support ever since the financial crisis for this reason. OTOH higher interest rate means - well, your loans may default (particularly old loans - companies tend to go bankrupt when paying a lot of interest rate).