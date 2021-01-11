after a colleague of mine left the company, I'd like to provide him/er with an equity for the work done. I'd like this equity to be dynamic, meaning that whenever a new member or investor enters, his/er equity rescales proportionally.

As an example:

Initial Equity of "Person A": 5% New investor enters and takes: 20% Final Equity of "Person A": 4%

Is it possible?

P.S. To be more clear, my doubt is that there may be some options in the business sector to get a fixed-equity over time (independently on diluition): for example, in case an investor enters, s/he may say: "I want 20% forever". Is this option real, or am I wrong? So, my question is whether I have to make clear this rescaling condition or it is just a default behaviour.