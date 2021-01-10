I feel like this may be a dumb question, but I’ve always only sold options that I’ve had in the money. Of course sale of an option is income and will be taxed as such (assuming it’s been held <1 year). Now, for the first time, I’d like to exercise call options to increase my equity position in the underlying stock. I can’t imagine that it would be the case, but I don’t get taxed on this exercise because it’s not a gain, right? I’m just buying the stock at a contracted strike price. Would be absurd if I was taxed on the buy only to be later taxed again on the eventual sale.