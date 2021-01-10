I'm not an US citizen, but since December 2020 I'm selling some ebooks on Amazon.com.

In December 2020 I had some sales, and from what I understood, I should be getting a payment in late February of the following year (Amazon makes payments 60 days after), which means payment in February 2021.

Every year I will get a Form 1042-S for received income, a form that will be made available by March 15 in the current year, for payments from the previous year.

And now my question.

Since I sold stuff in December 2020, and will receive payment somewhere in February 2021, will I get a Form 1042-S this year, 2021, or will I get the first form in 2022?

In other words, will the Form 1042-S apply to my sells in December or to the payment I will receive from Amazon in February?